10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $400.00 $76.5K 913 3.2K GEO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $26.00 $59.4K 1.3K 960 WMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $115.00 $123.4K 89 501 VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $105.00 $207.9K 1.3K 404 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/22/25 $225.00 $29.7K 728 186 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/29/25 $435.00 $30.0K 97 140 RRX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $150.00 $49.2K 292 125 UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $80.00 $109.0K 170 119 PSIX CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $120.00 $28.0K 42 84 GEV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $650.00 $48.2K 110 44

• For ETN ETN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.5K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 913 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3243 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEO GEO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 440 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.4K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 1382 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 960 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WMS WMS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 143 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.4K, with a price of $853.0 per contract. There were 89 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRT VRT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 164 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 396 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $207.9K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 1342 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 404 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA BA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on August 22, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 728 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LMT LMT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $435.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 97 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RRX RRX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 107 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.2K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS UPS, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 317 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 92 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.0K, with a price of $1185.0 per contract. There were 170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PSIX PSIX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 108 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $1120.0 per contract. There were 42 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV GEV, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 73 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.2K, with a price of $4825.0 per contract. There were 110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

