Bloom Energy Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bloom Energy.

Looking at options history for Bloom Energy BE we detected 45 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $290,777 and 39, calls, for a total amount of $3,614,693.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.0 and $55.0 for Bloom Energy, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Bloom Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Bloom Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $12.0 to $55.0, over the past month.

Bloom Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $8.2 $8.0 $8.15 $30.00 $407.5K 6.7K 210 BE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.4 $10.0 $10.4 $45.00 $260.0K 16 0 BE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.2 $7.0 $7.0 $33.00 $210.0K 3.3K 321 BE CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $8.8 $8.7 $8.8 $30.00 $176.0K 6.7K 0 BE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.8 $4.5 $4.69 $37.00 $175.8K 13.6K 453

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. In 2021, the company announced plans to leverage its technology and enter the electrolyzer market. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and internationally.

In light of the recent options history for Bloom Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Bloom Energy's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 6,534,218, with BE's price up by 1.83%, positioned at $36.76.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 93 days.

Expert Opinions on Bloom Energy

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $35.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Roth Capital persists with their Neutral rating on Bloom Energy, maintaining a target price of $25. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Bloom Energy, targeting a price of $41. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Bloom Energy, maintaining a target price of $31. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Bloom Energy, maintaining a target price of $38. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Bloom Energy, targeting a price of $44.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Bloom Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.