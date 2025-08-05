Decoding HubSpot's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in HubSpot HUBS, a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in HUBS usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 9 options transactions for HubSpot. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 33% being bullish and 44% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 8 are puts, valued at $474,766, and there was a single call, worth $35,904.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $490.0 to $550.0 for HubSpot over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for HubSpot's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across HubSpot's significant trades, within a strike price range of $490.0 to $550.0, over the past month.

HubSpot 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUBS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $22.8 $20.9 $22.0 $490.00 $110.0K 36 9 HUBS PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $23.5 $19.1 $22.3 $490.00 $66.9K 36 139 HUBS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $22.0 $20.9 $22.0 $490.00 $66.0K 36 79 HUBS PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $23.3 $22.5 $22.5 $490.00 $51.7K 36 162 HUBS PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $24.3 $23.2 $23.2 $490.00 $46.4K 36 210

About HubSpot

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Having examined the options trading patterns of HubSpot, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of HubSpot

With a trading volume of 280,125, the price of HUBS is down by -1.28%, reaching $495.77.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About HubSpot

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $675.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for HubSpot, targeting a price of $675. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on HubSpot, which currently sits at a price target of $650. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on HubSpot, maintaining a target price of $700.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest HubSpot options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.