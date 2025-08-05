What the Options Market Tells Us About ASML Holding

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on ASML Holding ASML.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASML, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 59 uncommon options trades for ASML Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 31 are puts, for a total amount of $2,034,018, and 28 are calls, for a total amount of $1,930,913.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $520.0 to $1040.0 for ASML Holding over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for ASML Holding's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across ASML Holding's significant trades, within a strike price range of $520.0 to $1040.0, over the past month.

ASML Holding 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $352.9 $351.0 $351.0 $1040.00 $561.6K 8 16 ASML CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $32.6 $31.9 $32.2 $740.00 $322.0K 616 200 ASML CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $29.7 $29.4 $29.4 $740.00 $279.3K 616 5 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $54.2 $53.2 $53.8 $750.00 $193.6K 172 50 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $86.0 $84.0 $84.5 $760.00 $169.0K 265 0

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in manufacturing semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ASML Holding, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of ASML Holding

Currently trading with a volume of 648,266, the ASML's price is down by -0.65%, now at $694.8.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days.

Expert Opinions on ASML Holding

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $890.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for ASML Holding, targeting a price of $890.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ASML Holding options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.