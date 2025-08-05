Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TDG Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on TransDigm Gr.

Looking at options history for TransDigm Gr TDG we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $2,225,337 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $210,286.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $800.0 to $2400.0 for TransDigm Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for TransDigm Gr options trades today is 46.57 with a total volume of 712.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for TransDigm Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $800.0 to $2400.0 over the last 30 days.

TransDigm Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TDG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $116.1 $106.1 $108.12 $1530.00 $547.7K 156 2 TDG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $104.1 $96.1 $98.82 $1530.00 $265.6K 156 126 TDG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $119.9 $110.8 $115.35 $1530.00 $207.6K 156 89 TDG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $111.4 $101.4 $106.4 $1530.00 $191.5K 156 119 TDG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $174.1 $167.2 $170.0 $1580.00 $153.0K 114 0

About TransDigm Gr

TransDigm manufactures and services a broad set of specialized parts for commercial and military aircraft. The firm organizes itself in three segments: power and control, airframes, and a small non-aviation segment, which serves mostly off-road vehicles and mining equipment. It operates as an acquisitive holding company that focuses its portfolio on firms that make proprietary aerospace products with substantial aftermarket demand. TransDigm regularly employs financial leverage to amplify its operating results.

Having examined the options trading patterns of TransDigm Gr, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of TransDigm Gr

With a trading volume of 502,060, the price of TDG is down by -8.33%, reaching $1475.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now.

What The Experts Say On TransDigm Gr

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1718.75.

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on TransDigm Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $1795. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Neutral rating on TransDigm Gr, maintaining a target price of $1600. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on TransDigm Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $1750. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on TransDigm Gr with a target price of $1730.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.