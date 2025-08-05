Carnival's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Carnival CCL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Carnival.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $242,980, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $109,780.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $35.0 for Carnival during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Carnival options trades today is 6079.0 with a total volume of 1,376.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Carnival's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

Carnival 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $3.2 $3.05 $3.05 $29.00 $82.3K 500 45 CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $0.47 $0.4 $0.47 $29.50 $61.2K 944 75 CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $10.4 $10.35 $10.35 $20.00 $41.4K 5.5K 40 CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $4.2 $4.1 $4.2 $35.00 $39.4K 25.9K 216 CCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $0.59 $0.52 $0.58 $25.00 $34.8K 7.4K 600

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with more than 90 ships in service. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It recently folded its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted 14 million guests in 2024.

Current Position of Carnival

Trading volume stands at 3,339,894, with CCL's price down by -2.34%, positioned at $29.02.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 55 days.

Expert Opinions on Carnival

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $36.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

