Decoding Upstart Hldgs's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Upstart Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Upstart Hldgs UPST revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 10% of traders were bullish, while 70% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $194,091, and 6 were calls, valued at $365,425.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $74.0 to $116.0 for Upstart Hldgs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Upstart Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Upstart Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $74.0 to $116.0 in the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.75 $11.4 $11.4 $110.00 $114.0K 1.7K 200 UPST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/08/25 $8.25 $7.3 $7.8 $86.00 $110.7K 7.8K 0 UPST PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/08/25 $7.1 $6.75 $6.97 $80.00 $75.2K 1.7K 1.3K UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/08/25 $11.3 $11.2 $11.3 $78.00 $45.2K 304 44 UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $5.05 $5.0 $5.05 $76.00 $44.9K 1.6K 92

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar loans.

Upstart Hldgs's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 975,212, the UPST's price is up by 1.26%, now at $83.87.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

Expert Opinions on Upstart Hldgs

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $71.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Sell with a new price target of $71.

