Behind the Scenes of SoFi Technologies's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on SoFi Technologies SOFI, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SOFI often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for SoFi Technologies. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 40% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $33,590, and 9 calls, totaling $731,217.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $40.0 for SoFi Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SoFi Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SoFi Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

SoFi Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.35 $4.3 $4.35 $20.00 $173.5K 58.7K 67 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $2.35 $2.27 $2.3 $40.00 $154.0K 4.8K 313 SOFI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.45 $3.35 $3.4 $22.00 $136.0K 19.5K 544 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.6 $4.5 $4.5 $21.00 $72.4K 1.6K 162 SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $2.67 $2.53 $2.53 $30.00 $50.8K 17.6K 2

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

In light of the recent options history for SoFi Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

SoFi Technologies's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 7,220,305, with SOFI's price up by 0.87%, positioned at $22.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 84 days.

Expert Opinions on SoFi Technologies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $19.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on SoFi Technologies, maintaining a target price of $26. * An analyst from JMP Securities has revised its rating downward to Market Perform, adjusting the price target to $17. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for SoFi Technologies, targeting a price of $18. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Underperform rating for SoFi Technologies, targeting a price of $14. * An analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $21.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest SoFi Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.