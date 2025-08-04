CoreWeave's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on CoreWeave.

Looking at options history for CoreWeave CRWV we detected 118 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 45 are puts, for a total amount of $2,812,560 and 73, calls, for a total amount of $4,213,045.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $280.0 for CoreWeave over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CoreWeave options trades today is 1217.32 with a total volume of 36,152.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CoreWeave's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $280.0 over the last 30 days.

CoreWeave Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $8.15 $7.55 $8.1 $110.00 $228.4K 3.0K 1.1K CRWV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $24.25 $21.95 $22.85 $115.00 $223.9K 1.6K 117 CRWV PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/08/25 $8.45 $8.05 $8.05 $110.00 $162.6K 3.0K 852 CRWV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $31.65 $29.9 $30.9 $90.00 $154.5K 587 73 CRWV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $2.75 $2.7 $2.75 $100.00 $137.5K 2.8K 2.3K

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave Inc is a modern cloud infrastructure technology company that offers the CoreWeave Cloud Platform which consists of proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the automation and efficiency needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale. Its platform supports the development and use of ground-breaking models and the delivery of the next generation of AI applications that are changing the way of living and working across the globe.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CoreWeave, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of CoreWeave

With a trading volume of 8,413,727, the price of CRWV is up by 1.98%, reaching $106.2.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About CoreWeave

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $120.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from HSBC has revised its rating downward to Reduce, adjusting the price target to $32. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on CoreWeave with a target price of $140. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Mizuho lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $150. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $78. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Argus Research lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $200.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest CoreWeave options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.