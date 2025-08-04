Decoding Royal Caribbean Gr's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Royal Caribbean Gr RCL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RCL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Royal Caribbean Gr. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 27% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $419,185, and 6 are calls, amounting to $276,491.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $270.0 to $360.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Royal Caribbean Gr stands at 167.4, with a total volume reaching 370.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Royal Caribbean Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $270.0 to $360.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.2 $9.05 $9.2 $300.00 $138.0K 439 217 RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $28.95 $28.0 $28.0 $340.00 $120.4K 87 43 RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $21.0 $20.75 $20.75 $300.00 $72.6K 259 16 RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $33.65 $33.35 $33.35 $330.00 $66.7K 82 1 RCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $62.65 $57.65 $60.24 $330.00 $60.2K 107 0

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company by revenues, operating 68 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021 and plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027.

In light of the recent options history for Royal Caribbean Gr, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Royal Caribbean Gr's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,183,239, the price of RCL is up 1.09% at $317.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Royal Caribbean Gr

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $362.6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

