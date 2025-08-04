ASML Holding Unusual Options Activity For August 04

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on ASML Holding. Our analysis of options history for ASML Holding ASML revealed 43 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 34% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 19 were puts, with a value of $1,422,363, and 24 were calls, valued at $1,273,011.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $390.0 and $1200.0 for ASML Holding, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ASML Holding options trades today is 149.12 with a total volume of 461.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ASML Holding's big money trades within a strike price range of $390.0 to $1200.0 over the last 30 days.

ASML Holding 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $343.0 $342.6 $343.0 $1040.00 $411.6K 0 12 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $77.1 $76.5 $76.6 $700.00 $229.8K 302 30 ASML CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/15/26 $67.2 $66.0 $66.66 $750.00 $166.6K 11 25 ASML PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $113.6 $112.0 $112.53 $780.00 $112.5K 14 10 ASML CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $44.0 $43.7 $44.0 $700.00 $110.0K 357 25

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in manufacturing semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Having examined the options trading patterns of ASML Holding, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 714,961, with ASML's price up by 1.19%, positioned at $698.06.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On ASML Holding

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $890.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for ASML Holding, targeting a price of $890.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.