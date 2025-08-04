Looking At GE Aerospace's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on GE Aerospace GE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 33 uncommon options trades for GE Aerospace.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 39%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $794,473, and 25 are calls, for a total amount of $1,570,975.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $300.0 for GE Aerospace over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for GE Aerospace's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across GE Aerospace's significant trades, within a strike price range of $220.0 to $300.0, over the past month.

GE Aerospace Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.95 $17.2 $17.95 $290.00 $204.6K 1.9K 256 GE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $21.65 $21.5 $21.5 $280.00 $195.6K 72 100 GE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $14.95 $13.95 $14.47 $240.00 $159.5K 169 430 GE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $15.75 $14.95 $15.09 $240.00 $150.9K 169 0 GE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $11.1 $9.9 $10.47 $267.50 $125.6K 258 122

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing commercial aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000 until GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding GE Aerospace, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of GE Aerospace

With a trading volume of 2,110,045, the price of GE is up by 2.41%, reaching $275.86.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 78 days from now.

Expert Opinions on GE Aerospace

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $304.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on GE Aerospace with a target price of $295. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on GE Aerospace with a target price of $300. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on GE Aerospace with a target price of $309. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on GE Aerospace with a target price of $296. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for GE Aerospace, targeting a price of $321.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for GE Aerospace with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.