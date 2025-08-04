Behind the Scenes of Cava Group's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Cava Group. Our analysis of options history for Cava Group CAVA revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $72,800, and 7 were calls, valued at $222,317.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $100.0 for Cava Group during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cava Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cava Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Cava Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.1 $5.0 $5.0 $90.00 $48.0K 2.8K 102 CAVA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.7 $11.65 $11.65 $85.00 $46.6K 459 40 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.8 $7.75 $7.8 $100.00 $31.2K 3.8K 50 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $7.55 $7.45 $7.55 $80.00 $30.2K 816 40 CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.9 $11.8 $11.8 $90.00 $29.5K 912 25

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates all of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

In light of the recent options history for Cava Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Cava Group

Trading volume stands at 1,211,682, with CAVA's price up by 0.82%, positioned at $84.99.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Cava Group

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $99.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Cava Group, which currently sits at a price target of $107. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Cava Group, which currently sits at a price target of $91.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.