Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in CyberArk Software

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on CyberArk Software CYBR, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CYBR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 options trades for CyberArk Software. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 12% bullish and 67% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $25,500, and 30 calls, totaling $1,213,427.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $370.0 and $430.0 for CyberArk Software, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of CyberArk Software stands at 1174.5, with a total volume reaching 8,576.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in CyberArk Software, situated within the strike price corridor from $370.0 to $430.0, throughout the last 30 days.

CyberArk Software Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CYBR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $30.0 $27.2 $28.8 $430.00 $86.9K 70 0 CYBR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $17.8 $14.9 $14.9 $400.00 $58.1K 3.6K 574 CYBR CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $19.0 $13.2 $15.3 $400.00 $55.0K 3.6K 149 CYBR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $17.8 $14.9 $14.9 $400.00 $53.6K 3.6K 679 CYBR CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $17.8 $13.5 $14.9 $400.00 $50.6K 3.6K 458

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk is a cybersecurity vendor focused on the identity market. The company's core privileged access management offering is a market leader in that subsegment, with more than half of the Fortune 500 as CyberArk customers. The identity security vendor was founded in 1999 and has around 9,000 customers across various industries. While CyberArk historically sold its security solutions primarily via on-premises licenses, over the past few years it has transitioned to a subscription recurring-revenue model.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CyberArk Software, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

CyberArk Software's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 958,365, with CYBR's price up by 0.48%, positioned at $416.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 100 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for CyberArk Software

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $454.8.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $420. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on CyberArk Software with a target price of $518. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $448. * An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $448. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on CyberArk Software, maintaining a target price of $440.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.