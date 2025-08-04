10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $180.00 $26.7K 77.9K 135.1K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $180.00 $31.4K 16.9K 14.4K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $160.00 $70.4K 5.3K 9.4K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $215.00 $48.7K 24.4K 5.2K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $110.00 $29.2K 2.1K 5.0K SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/08/25 $61.00 $26.4K 30.7K 2.7K KVYO CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $35.00 $281.7K 147 2.4K FIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $110.00 $35.0K 0 2.0K RGTI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $35.00 $101.7K 59 1.9K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $300.00 $27.5K 10.0K 1.0K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 8, 2025. Parties traded 106 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $252.0 per contract. There were 77968 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 135112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $629.0 per contract. There were 16906 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14436 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 8, 2025. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.4K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 5313 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 24445 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 8, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 2164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5012 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI SMCI, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 8, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $61.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $264.0 per contract. There were 30777 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2747 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KVYO KVYO, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 1565 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $281.7K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2406 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FIG FIG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RGTI RGTI, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 529 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 47 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.7K, with a price of $2165.0 per contract. There were 59 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1962 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO AVGO, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $1835.0 per contract. There were 10023 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1039 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.