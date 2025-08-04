Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in ServiceNow

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on ServiceNow NOW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for ServiceNow.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $250,726, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $853,370.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $670.0 and $1260.0 for ServiceNow, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ServiceNow's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ServiceNow's whale trades within a strike price range from $670.0 to $1260.0 in the last 30 days.

ServiceNow Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $21.0 $20.8 $21.0 $1100.00 $156.1K 32 151 NOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $5.3 $5.2 $5.3 $940.00 $148.4K 126 352 NOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $29.2 $28.4 $29.0 $900.00 $116.0K 419 42 NOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $0.8 $0.05 $0.75 $1070.00 $71.1K 2.1K 950 NOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $22.9 $21.6 $22.5 $1100.00 $68.4K 32 20

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ServiceNow, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of ServiceNow

Trading volume stands at 605,347, with NOW's price up by 1.22%, positioned at $925.49.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 79 days.

What The Experts Say On ServiceNow

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1121.6.

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on ServiceNow, maintaining a target price of $1234. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its rating to Sell, setting a price target of $724. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its rating to Market Outperform, setting a price target of $1300. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $1150. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $1200.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.