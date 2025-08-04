Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AEO

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on American Eagle Outfitters AEO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AEO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for American Eagle Outfitters.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $35,100, and 15, calls, for a total amount of $841,703.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $15.0 for American Eagle Outfitters over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in American Eagle Outfitters's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to American Eagle Outfitters's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $15.0 over the preceding 30 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AEO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $0.75 $0.55 $0.75 $11.50 $97.7K 921 25 AEO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.8 $1.55 $1.6 $13.00 $80.0K 6.0K 14 AEO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $0.95 $0.85 $0.9 $12.00 $75.8K 903 1.2K AEO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.65 $2.5 $2.65 $15.00 $66.2K 1.0K 1.0K AEO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $3.4 $3.2 $3.22 $10.00 $64.5K 2.1K 1.3K

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Inc is a specialty retailer. The company is engaged in the retail of apparel and accessories with company stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. The Company leases all store premises, regional distribution facilities, some of its office space, and certain information technology and office equipment. American Eagle also has its online business. It operates in two segments: American Eagle and Aerie. The majority of its revenue comes from its primary brand, American Eagle, which offers an assortment of specialty apparel, accessories, and personal care products for women and men. Geographically, it generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of American Eagle Outfitters, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of American Eagle Outfitters

Trading volume stands at 33,510,987, with AEO's price up by 6.24%, positioned at $11.41.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 24 days.

Expert Opinions on American Eagle Outfitters

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $9.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Underweight, adjusting the price target to $9.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.