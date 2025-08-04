Strategy's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Strategy. Our analysis of options history for Strategy MSTR revealed 63 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 27 were puts, with a value of $1,634,990, and 36 were calls, valued at $21,968,634.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $910.0 for Strategy, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Strategy options trades today is 2233.98 with a total volume of 17,111.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Strategy's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $910.0 over the last 30 days.

Strategy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/08/25 $172.65 $170.55 $171.66 $200.00 $11.1M 16 650 MSTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/08/25 $122.8 $121.35 $122.03 $250.00 $7.9M 666 0 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $117.4 $113.75 $116.11 $370.00 $777.9K 277 67 MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $40.2 $39.35 $39.35 $200.00 $196.7K 574 51 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $66.0 $63.65 $64.5 $380.00 $174.1K 3.0K 20

About Strategy

Strategy is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provide industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

Strategy's Current Market Status

With a volume of 4,448,902, the price of MSTR is up 1.74% at $373.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Strategy

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $692.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Strategy, which currently sits at a price target of $680. * An analyst from BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Strategy, which currently sits at a price target of $700. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Strategy, which currently sits at a price target of $697. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Strategy, targeting a price of $705. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Strategy, targeting a price of $680.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

