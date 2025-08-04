Spotlight on Eli Lilly: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Eli Lilly.

Looking at options history for Eli Lilly LLY we detected 30 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,452,360 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,490,548.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $470.0 to $960.0 for Eli Lilly over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Eli Lilly's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Eli Lilly's significant trades, within a strike price range of $470.0 to $960.0, over the past month.

Eli Lilly Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/22/25 $5.7 $2.42 $4.08 $645.00 $421.3K 1.1K 1.1K LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $78.1 $75.9 $75.9 $800.00 $379.5K 436 0 LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $63.55 $60.0 $62.14 $750.00 $360.9K 759 75 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/08/25 $14.8 $14.0 $14.0 $780.00 $343.0K 296 383 LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.38 $0.82 $1.28 $640.00 $193.6K 2.1K 3

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Eli Lilly, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Eli Lilly

With a trading volume of 1,077,363, the price of LLY is down by -0.63%, reaching $757.54.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 3 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Eli Lilly

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1038.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, maintaining a target price of $1135. * An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on Eli Lilly, maintaining a target price of $942.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Eli Lilly, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.