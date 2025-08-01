Smart Money Is Betting Big In REGN Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with REGN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $724,710, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $505,746.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $290.0 to $700.0 for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's whale trades within a strike price range from $290.0 to $700.0 in the last 30 days.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REGN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $81.9 $74.0 $77.98 $560.00 $116.9K 6 0 REGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/01/25 $26.8 $23.0 $23.0 $600.00 $115.0K 80 0 REGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/22/25 $20.0 $16.1 $20.0 $560.00 $114.0K 60 1 REGN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/01/25 $39.8 $31.0 $35.4 $600.00 $106.2K 80 50 REGN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $80.4 $74.0 $77.0 $560.00 $77.0K 6 25

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including low-dose Eylea and Eylea HD, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Dupixent in immunology; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and Crispr-based gene editing (Intellia).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,309,784, with REGN's price up by 2.02%, positioned at $556.49.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $729.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, targeting a price of $850. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals with a target price of $584. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, maintaining a target price of $754.

