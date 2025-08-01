What the Options Market Tells Us About Accenture

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Accenture. Our analysis of options history for Accenture ACN revealed 27 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 29% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 17 were puts, with a value of $948,071, and 10 were calls, valued at $504,272.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $350.0 for Accenture over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Accenture's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Accenture's significant trades, within a strike price range of $210.0 to $350.0, over the past month.

Accenture Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $88.4 $86.2 $87.6 $350.00 $254.0K 21 0 ACN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $24.6 $24.3 $24.6 $270.00 $128.0K 23 53 ACN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $45.5 $44.0 $44.75 $290.00 $93.9K 12 24 ACN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $36.0 $32.8 $35.0 $260.00 $63.0K 77 21 ACN PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $53.2 $51.7 $52.67 $310.00 $57.9K 125 11

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading IT services firm that provides consulting, system integration, and business process outsourcing to enterprises around the world. Customers of Accenture come from a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture is the world's largest professional services company by headcount with around 800,000 employees in over 120 countries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Accenture, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Accenture

With a trading volume of 4,174,233, the price of ACN is down by -0.99%, reaching $264.45.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Accenture

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $286.67.

* An analyst from Deutsche Bank has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $290. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HSBC lowers its rating to Reduce with a new price target of $240. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $330.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Accenture