Galaxy Digital Unusual Options Activity For August 01

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Galaxy Digital GLXY, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GLXY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 33 extraordinary options activities for Galaxy Digital. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 48% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $410,350, and 29 are calls, amounting to $2,294,441.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $17.5 to $40.0 for Galaxy Digital over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Galaxy Digital stands at 1999.54, with a total volume reaching 8,185.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Galaxy Digital, situated within the strike price corridor from $17.5 to $40.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Galaxy Digital Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GLXY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.5 $3.2 $3.23 $40.00 $327.6K 2.7K 50 GLXY PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/01/25 $1.5 $1.4 $1.5 $27.50 $312.3K 2.4K 0 GLXY CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $4.8 $4.7 $4.8 $22.50 $201.6K 817 0 GLXY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $2.8 $2.75 $2.75 $30.00 $163.3K 4.8K 904 GLXY CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.0 $7.9 $8.0 $20.00 $160.0K 719 207

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Inc is engaged in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Its digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. The company invest in and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and high-performance computing, meeting the growing demand for scalable energy and compute solutions in the U.S. It has three operating business segments, Digital Assets and Data Centers, along with a Treasury & Corporate segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Galaxy Digital, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Galaxy Digital's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 6,875,884, the price of GLXY is down by -8.46%, reaching $26.01.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 4 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Galaxy Digital

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $36.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Jefferies has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $35. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Galaxy Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $36. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Galaxy Digital, targeting a price of $36. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Maxim Group lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $40. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Galaxy Digital, targeting a price of $33.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Galaxy Digital with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.