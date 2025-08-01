Looking At Pagaya Techs's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Pagaya Techs PGY, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PGY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Pagaya Techs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $71,656, and 6 are calls, amounting to $294,300.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $18.0 to $45.0 for Pagaya Techs over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pagaya Techs options trades today is 667.38 with a total volume of 1,020.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pagaya Techs's big money trades within a strike price range of $18.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

Pagaya Techs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PGY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.2 $9.8 $10.1 $35.00 $90.9K 1.8K 341 PGY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.8 $5.6 $5.6 $27.00 $56.0K 139 0 PGY CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.45 $2.35 $2.35 $33.00 $47.0K 155 1 PGY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $8.9 $8.5 $8.63 $20.00 $43.2K 748 0 PGY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $0.9 $0.85 $0.88 $18.00 $36.2K 189 522

About Pagaya Techs

Pagaya Technologies Ltd is a financial technology company working to reshape the lending marketplace by using machine learning, data analytics, and sophisticated AI-driven credit and analysis technology. It was built to provide a comprehensive solution to enable the credit industry to deliver customers a positive experience while simultaneously enhancing the broader credit ecosystem. Its proprietary API seamlessly integrates into its next-gen infrastructure network of partners to deliver a premium customer user experience and greater access to credit. The company generates majority of its revenue from United States.

Pagaya Techs's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,804,742, the PGY's price is down by -4.56%, now at $28.68.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Pagaya Techs

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $36.33.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Pagaya Techs with a target price of $40. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Pagaya Techs, which currently sits at a price target of $27. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on Pagaya Techs with a target price of $42.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

