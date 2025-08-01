10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BCS PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $19.00 $313.2K 134 6.0K BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $44.00 $49.4K 687 4.1K HOOD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $100.00 $96.0K 5.8K 3.8K C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $93.00 $27.0K 8.7K 3.7K SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $39.7K 58.4K 1.6K XYZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $67.50 $1.6 million 825 758 UPST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $80.00 $84.0K 1.6K 412 COIN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $270.00 $220.6K 129 405 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $680.00 $326.2K 400 142 WFC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $70.00 $79.4K 14.1K 114

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For BCS BCS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 5696 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $313.2K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6004 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC BAC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1979 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.4K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 687 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD HOOD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 14 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 5813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3826 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C C, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 143 contract(s) at a $93.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $189.0 per contract. There were 8706 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3738 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI SOFI, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 168 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 95 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $418.0 per contract. There were 58497 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1631 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XYZ XYZ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 504 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 758 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 60 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.6 million, with a price of $2130.0 per contract. There were 825 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 758 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST UPST, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 74 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $1136.0 per contract. There were 1640 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 412 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 231 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 69 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $220.6K, with a price of $3198.0 per contract. There were 129 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS GS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 140 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $680.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $326.2K, with a price of $3625.0 per contract. There were 400 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 142 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC WFC, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 168 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 288 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.4K, with a price of $276.0 per contract. There were 14188 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 114 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

