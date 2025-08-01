10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $320.00 $34.7K 10.2K 23.3K CVNA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/01/25 $375.00 $28.4K 662 8.3K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $10.85 $36.0K 28.8K 2.5K SBET CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/12/25 $18.50 $141.7K 8 906 W CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $57.50 $84.3K 2.8K 602 DKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $44.00 $74.1K 1.2K 448 AS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $45.00 $52.7K 912 318 AMZN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $235.00 $54.8K 4.8K 304 NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $29.00 $33.0K 2 183 LCID PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.00 $35.7K 122.9K 143

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 145 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $239.0 per contract. There were 10229 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $375.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 662 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $10.85 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $36.0 per contract. There were 28891 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2570 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBET SBET, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on September 12, 2025. Parties traded 453 contract(s) at a $18.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $141.7K, with a price of $313.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 906 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding W W, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.3K, with a price of $843.0 per contract. There were 2879 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG DKNG, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.1K, with a price of $247.0 per contract. There were 1284 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 448 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AS AS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 140 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.7K, with a price of $211.0 per contract. There were 912 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 49 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.8K, with a price of $2193.0 per contract. There were 4877 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH NCLH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 231 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 175 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $189.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID LCID, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 112 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 1617 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $22.0 per contract. There were 122964 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.