Behind the Scenes of Wynn Resorts's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wynn Resorts.

Looking at options history for Wynn Resorts WYNN we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $594,164 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $413,152.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $87.5 to $165.0 for Wynn Resorts over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wynn Resorts's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wynn Resorts's whale activity within a strike price range from $87.5 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $6.6 $6.2 $6.3 $95.00 $315.0K 40 500 WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $12.4 $12.35 $12.4 $110.00 $76.6K 134 72 WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $9.45 $9.35 $9.35 $110.00 $54.2K 841 88 WYNN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $3.95 $3.25 $3.5 $108.00 $52.5K 300 150 WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.0 $24.7 $24.7 $87.50 $49.5K 403 5

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts operates luxury casinos and resorts. The company was founded in 2002 by Steve Wynn, the former CEO. The company operates four megaresorts: Wynn Macau and Encore in Macao and Wynn Las Vegas and Encore in Las Vegas. Cotai Palace opened in August 2016 in Macao, and Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts opened June 2019. We expect the company to continue to build nongaming attractions in Macao over the next few years. We model Wynn's managed integrated resort in the United Arab Emirates to open in 2027. The company also operates Wynn Interactive, a digital sports betting and iGaming platform. The company received 76% and 24% of its 2019 prepandemic EBITDA from Macao and the US, respectively. In 2024, both the US and Macao were each 50% of total EBITDA.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Wynn Resorts, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Wynn Resorts

With a volume of 646,244, the price of WYNN is up 1.16% at $110.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Wynn Resorts

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $116.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $114. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Wynn Resorts with a target price of $101. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Wynn Resorts with a target price of $127. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $122.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.