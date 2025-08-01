Behind the Scenes of Align Technology's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Align Technology.

Looking at options history for Align Technology ALGN we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $612,240 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $196,880.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $260.0 for Align Technology over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Align Technology's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Align Technology's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $110.0 to $260.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Align Technology Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALGN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $130.9 $122.0 $126.5 $260.00 $101.2K 0 0 ALGN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $73.6 $67.9 $71.0 $200.00 $99.4K 6 14 ALGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.9 $9.6 $9.9 $150.00 $69.3K 121 0 ALGN PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $58.6 $58.6 $58.6 $190.00 $58.6K 14 11 ALGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/22/25 $10.2 $7.5 $10.2 $125.00 $52.0K 51 0

About Align Technology

Align Technology is the leading manufacturer of clear aligners. Invisalign, its main product, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 1998 and has since dominated, controlling over 90% of the market. Invisalign can treat roughly 90% of all malocclusion cases (misaligned teeth), and there are over 230,000 Invisalign-trained dentists and orthodontists. In 2022, Invisalign treated over 2 million cases, or roughly 10% of all orthodontic cases for the year, and it has treated over 14 million patients since its launch. Align also sells intraoral scanners under the brand iTero, which captures digital impressions of patients' teeth and illustrates treatment plans. Over 85% of Invisalign cases are submitted by digital scans, and iTero scans make up over half of these scans.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Align Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Align Technology

Currently trading with a volume of 1,547,537, the ALGN's price is up by 0.34%, now at $129.45.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 82 days.

What The Experts Say On Align Technology

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $192.6.

* An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Align Technology, maintaining a target price of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Align Technology, targeting a price of $199. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Align Technology with a target price of $220. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Align Technology, maintaining a target price of $190. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $154.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.