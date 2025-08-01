Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Moderna

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Moderna MRNA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRNA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Moderna.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,165,379, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $1,777,349.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $12.5 to $70.0 for Moderna over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Moderna's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Moderna's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.5 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Moderna Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/08/25 $0.64 $0.61 $0.61 $28.50 $1.0M 18 105 MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $2.32 $2.02 $2.12 $20.00 $636.0K 2.9K 3.0K MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/08/25 $0.24 $0.2 $0.24 $30.50 $406.7K 823 99 MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.4 $2.68 $3.25 $20.00 $292.5K 750 6 MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $10.0 $8.5 $9.47 $25.00 $94.7K 304 0

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Moderna, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Moderna

Currently trading with a volume of 7,044,803, the MRNA's price is down by -6.12%, now at $27.75.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

Expert Opinions on Moderna

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $25.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Underperform rating for Moderna, targeting a price of $25.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Moderna with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.