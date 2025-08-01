Upstart Hldgs Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Upstart Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Upstart Hldgs UPST revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $74,250, and 16 were calls, valued at $823,661.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $120.0 for Upstart Hldgs during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Upstart Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Upstart Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $19.6 $18.8 $19.6 $90.00 $133.2K 174 0 UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.9 $8.25 $8.25 $110.00 $82.5K 1.6K 250 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.2 $8.05 $8.2 $110.00 $81.9K 1.6K 150 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $10.05 $8.35 $8.35 $76.50 $64.5K 10 2 UPST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $14.1 $13.5 $13.75 $100.00 $63.2K 205 50

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar loans.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Upstart Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Upstart Hldgs Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,034,550, the UPST's price is down by -4.58%, now at $78.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 4 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Upstart Hldgs

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $71.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $71.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Upstart Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.