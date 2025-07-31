Howmet Aerospace's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Howmet Aerospace HWM, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HWM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 27 extraordinary options activities for Howmet Aerospace. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 48% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $1,930,563, and 15 are calls, amounting to $705,383.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $210.0 for Howmet Aerospace, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Howmet Aerospace's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Howmet Aerospace's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Howmet Aerospace 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HWM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.1 $2.3 $2.4 $165.00 $720.0K 124 0 HWM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/12/25 $3.6 $0.05 $1.3 $160.00 $356.8K 0 2.7K HWM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.05 $1.75 $2.0 $160.00 $160.4K 681 901 HWM PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $12.6 $11.9 $12.0 $185.00 $120.0K 286 104 HWM PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $10.7 $10.3 $10.3 $180.00 $103.0K 223 100

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc produces products that are majorly used in aerospace, commercial transportation, and industrial and other markets. The company seeks to provide its customers with solutions by offering differentiated products such as airfoils with cooling and coatings for extreme temperature applications, specially designed fasteners for lightweight composite airframe construction, reduced assembly costs, lightning strike protection, and lightweight aluminum commercial wheels. It has four reportable segments namely, Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Howmet Aerospace, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Howmet Aerospace

With a volume of 4,965,845, the price of HWM is down -2.15% at $188.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Howmet Aerospace

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $210.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Howmet Aerospace, targeting a price of $210. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Howmet Aerospace, targeting a price of $210.

