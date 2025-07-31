This Is What Whales Are Betting On Baxter Intl

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Baxter Intl. Our analysis of options history for Baxter Intl BAX revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $245,900, and 11 were calls, valued at $489,890.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $30.0 for Baxter Intl over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Baxter Intl's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Baxter Intl's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

Baxter Intl Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.9 $4.5 $5.6 $20.00 $84.0K 283 155 BAX PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.5 $4.3 $4.45 $27.50 $68.9K 3.1K 164 BAX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.7 $5.1 $5.75 $20.00 $57.5K 283 795 BAX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $7.6 $5.7 $5.7 $30.00 $57.0K 303 0 BAX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.2 $4.6 $5.1 $20.00 $50.6K 283 496

About Baxter Intl

Baxter offers a variety of medical supplies and equipment to providers. From its legacy operations, Baxter sells injectable therapies for use in care settings, including IV pumps, administrative sets, and solutions; nutritional products; and surgical sealants and hemostatic agents. Baxter expanded its portfolio of hospital-focused offerings by acquiring Hillrom in late 2021, which added basic equipment like hospital beds, operating room equipment, and patient monitoring tools to the portfolio. Baxter also sold its kidney care tools in early 2025.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Baxter Intl, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Baxter Intl Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 21,544,450, the price of BAX is down -18.93% at $22.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Expert Opinions on Baxter Intl

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $33.67.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Underweight rating for Baxter Intl, targeting a price of $27. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Baxter Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $32. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Baxter Intl with a target price of $42.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.