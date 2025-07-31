This Is What Whales Are Betting On Centene

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Centene. Our analysis of options history for Centene CNC revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $623,219, and 7 were calls, valued at $385,260.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $50.0 for Centene over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Centene's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Centene's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $50.0, over the past month.

Centene Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CNC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.7 $9.6 $9.61 $35.00 $388.8K 693 1.0K CNC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.5 $4.4 $4.48 $30.00 $121.3K 5.8K 284 CNC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $1.7 $1.55 $1.65 $45.00 $81.5K 4.7K 6 CNC CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $4.7 $4.2 $4.3 $30.00 $59.3K 2.6K 195 CNC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $12.9 $12.7 $12.8 $15.00 $49.9K 250 11

About Centene

Centene is a managed care organization that focuses on government-sponsored healthcare plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and the individual exchanges. Centene served 22 million medical members as of December 2024, mostly in Medicaid (about 60% of membership), the individual exchanges (about 20%), and Medicare (about 5%). The company also has a military contract and provides Medicare Part D pharmaceutical plans.

In light of the recent options history for Centene, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Centene

Trading volume stands at 8,442,172, with CNC's price down by -1.51%, positioned at $25.4.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Centene

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $45.8.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on Centene with a target price of $65. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Centene, targeting a price of $43. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from TD Cowen lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $33. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JP Morgan lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $48. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Centene with a target price of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

