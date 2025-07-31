What the Options Market Tells Us About Block

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Block. Our analysis of options history for Block XYZ revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $171,758, and 15 were calls, valued at $1,462,144.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $95.0 for Block during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Block's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Block's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $95.0, over the past month.

Block Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XYZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $8.95 $8.2 $8.44 $70.00 $211.0K 4.7K 4 XYZ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $33.1 $31.35 $32.1 $50.00 $160.5K 401 0 XYZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $28.4 $28.3 $28.4 $55.00 $142.0K 2.7K 50 XYZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $2.93 $2.89 $2.93 $80.00 $140.6K 4.3K 774 XYZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/08/25 $2.12 $2.06 $2.08 $83.00 $138.7K 3.1K 679

About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2024, Square's payment volume was almost USD 250 million.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Block, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Block

With a volume of 2,847,696, the price of XYZ is up 0.27% at $77.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

Expert Opinions on Block

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $78.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Block, targeting a price of $85. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Deutsche Bank lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $82. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Block with a target price of $90. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $71. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Sell rating on Block with a target price of $65.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

