Spotlight on Caterpillar: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Caterpillar CAT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CAT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Caterpillar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $247,900, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $741,185.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $320.0 to $470.0 for Caterpillar during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Caterpillar options trades today is 523.54 with a total volume of 420.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Caterpillar's big money trades within a strike price range of $320.0 to $470.0 over the last 30 days.

Caterpillar 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/29/25 $43.45 $42.35 $42.93 $400.00 $214.8K 84 50 CAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $42.15 $40.35 $41.85 $400.00 $208.9K 84 50 CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $54.6 $54.05 $54.05 $400.00 $81.0K 448 15 CAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $6.25 $5.95 $5.95 $425.00 $59.5K 453 102 CAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $30.1 $28.9 $29.6 $450.00 $59.2K 738 5

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are: construction industries (40% sales/47% operating profit, or OP), resource industries (20% sales/19% OP), and energy & transportation (40% sales/34% OP). Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has global reach (46% US sales/54% ex-US). Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of 156 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Caterpillar, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Caterpillar

With a trading volume of 574,482, the price of CAT is up by 1.24%, reaching $439.51.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 5 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Caterpillar

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $445.8.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Caterpillar with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.