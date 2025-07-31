Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on OSCR Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Oscar Health.

Looking at options history for Oscar Health OSCR we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 77% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $397,999 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $232,000.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $25.0 for Oscar Health over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Oscar Health options trades today is 6952.33 with a total volume of 5,870.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Oscar Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Oscar Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OSCR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.15 $1.05 $1.14 $10.00 $353.3K 5.7K 3.2K OSCR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $1.85 $1.7 $1.81 $16.00 $44.5K 5.2K 403 OSCR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.8 $7.6 $7.6 $10.00 $38.0K 4.3K 0 OSCR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.7 $1.65 $1.65 $15.00 $33.0K 9.3K 105 OSCR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.65 $1.6 $1.65 $15.00 $33.0K 9.3K 512

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health Inc is a health insurance company. The company provides various insurance plans for individuals, families, and employees. Also, the company provides virtual care, doctor support, scheduling appointments, and other related services. The company provides plans in the Medicare Advantage program to adults who are age 65 and older and eligible for traditional Medicare but who instead select coverage through a private market plan.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Oscar Health, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Oscar Health Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 6,781,936, the OSCR's price is up by 3.36%, now at $14.47.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Oscar Health

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $12.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $10. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Underweight rating for Oscar Health, targeting a price of $11. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Barclays downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $17. * In a cautious move, an analyst from UBS downgraded its rating to Sell, setting a price target of $11. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Baird lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $14.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

