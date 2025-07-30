Decoding Electronic Arts's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Electronic Arts.

Looking at options history for Electronic Arts EA we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $175,311 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,101,898.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $160.0 for Electronic Arts over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Electronic Arts options trades today is 645.33 with a total volume of 3,645.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Electronic Arts's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Electronic Arts Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/22/25 $5.5 $4.7 $5.5 $150.00 $369.6K 12 157 EA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $6.4 $5.3 $5.99 $148.00 $210.2K 1.1K 535 EA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $7.0 $6.8 $6.8 $155.00 $111.5K 436 171 EA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $1.5 $1.15 $1.3 $155.00 $89.3K 2.0K 944 EA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $8.7 $8.1 $8.7 $155.00 $86.9K 436 407

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games. Its most important franchises are the Madden NFL and FC soccer games, which it releases annually. In 2024, it also relaunched its American college football game. Other major franchises include Apex Legends, Battlefield, and The Sims. Typically, about three quarters of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Electronic Arts, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Electronic Arts

Currently trading with a volume of 4,469,025, the EA's price is up by 5.85%, now at $156.44.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Electronic Arts

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $179.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $168. * An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $210. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Electronic Arts with a target price of $170. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Electronic Arts with a target price of $168.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.