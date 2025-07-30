Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Zscaler Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Zscaler.

Looking at options history for Zscaler ZS we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $954,941 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $174,654.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $310.0 for Zscaler over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zscaler options trades today is 277.71 with a total volume of 1,345.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zscaler's big money trades within a strike price range of $230.0 to $310.0 over the last 30 days.

Zscaler Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $43.6 $40.55 $42.6 $280.00 $852.0K 45 200 ZS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $36.25 $36.2 $36.25 $300.00 $76.1K 230 22 ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $71.65 $71.2 $71.65 $230.00 $42.9K 314 6 ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $0.68 $0.46 $0.65 $310.00 $37.5K 28 1.0K ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $12.5 $12.15 $12.5 $280.00 $36.2K 402 60

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Zscaler, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Zscaler

With a volume of 774,081, the price of ZS is down -0.03% at $289.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Zscaler

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $355.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on Zscaler with a target price of $355.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

