Spotlight on Blackstone: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Blackstone.

Looking at options history for Blackstone BX we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $293,775 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $2,803,601.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $200.0 for Blackstone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blackstone's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blackstone's whale activity within a strike price range from $130.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Blackstone Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $7.95 $7.5 $7.85 $185.00 $1.1M 11 3.0K BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $7.95 $7.5 $7.85 $185.00 $1.1M 11 1.5K BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $18.1 $17.85 $18.1 $175.00 $126.7K 724 70 BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $26.25 $25.5 $25.5 $200.00 $102.0K 47 40 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $22.25 $20.3 $20.25 $195.00 $101.3K 72 50

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.167 trillion in total asset under management, including $860.1 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of March 2025. The company has four core business segments: private equity (26% of fee-earning AUM and 30% of base management fees), real estate (34% and 40%), credit and insurance (32% and 23%), and multi-asset investing (8% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

In light of the recent options history for Blackstone, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Blackstone's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,920,143, with BX's price down by -0.72%, positioned at $175.76.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Blackstone

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $166.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Blackstone, targeting a price of $165. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Blackstone, targeting a price of $157. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Blackstone, targeting a price of $160. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Market Perform rating on Blackstone with a target price of $180. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Blackstone, maintaining a target price of $168.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.