A Closer Look at Western Digital's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Western Digital WDC, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WDC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Western Digital. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $224,646, and 15 are calls, amounting to $1,251,120.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $75.0 for Western Digital, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Western Digital stands at 880.46, with a total volume reaching 8,241.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Western Digital, situated within the strike price corridor from $45.0 to $75.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Western Digital 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $4.85 $4.85 $4.85 $68.00 $485.0K 19 0 WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.65 $3.55 $3.55 $75.00 $104.0K 4.1K 561 WDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $2.23 $1.94 $2.23 $72.00 $103.0K 424 1.4K WDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.2 $9.1 $9.2 $67.50 $92.0K 546 200 WDC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $9.15 $9.1 $9.15 $67.50 $91.5K 546 100

About Western Digital

Western Digital is a leading, vertically integrated supplier of hard disk drives. The HDD market is a practical duopoly with, Western Digital and Seagate being the two largest players. Western Digital designs and manufacturers its HDDs, with much of the manufacturing and workforce located in Asia. The primary consumers of HDDs are data centers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Western Digital, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Western Digital

With a volume of 8,022,931, the price of WDC is up 0.72% at $71.12.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Western Digital

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $80.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $78. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Western Digital, targeting a price of $75. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Western Digital with a target price of $85. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $80. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Western Digital, maintaining a target price of $83.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Western Digital options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.