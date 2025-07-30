10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $320.00 $40.4K 22.2K 52.5K TDUP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $54.1K 563 4.1K QS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $9.00 $39.0K 14.5K 3.3K MGM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/01/25 $37.00 $51.0K 2.9K 2.9K AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/01/25 $230.00 $39.3K 11.8K 2.6K VSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $18.00 $46.8K 2.1K 800 MCW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $5.00 $73.5K 624 664 SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/01/25 $100.00 $67.0K 51 609 DNUT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $3.50 $36.0K 40 364 PTON CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.00 $48.7K 1.0K 214

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 22211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52598 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TDUP TDUP, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 170 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 517 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.1K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS QS, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 14586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3342 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MGM MGM, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 1, 2025. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 2984 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2944 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 1, 2025. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $655.0 per contract. There were 11879 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VSCO VSCO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 2176 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCW MCW, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 525 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.5K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 624 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 664 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX SBUX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.0K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 51 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 609 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DNUT DNUT, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 364 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 40 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 364 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON PTON, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 1085 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.