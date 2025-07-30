10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $180.00 $181.0K 188.8K 292.2K PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $180.00 $129.3K 11 8.0K TER CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $105.00 $1.6 million 9.9K 6.0K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $245.00 $43.0K 5.1K 3.1K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/08/25 $400.00 $46.2K 1.0K 2.8K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $61.00 $44.3K 2.3K 1.9K FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/22/25 $170.00 $44.8K 65 1.2K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $250.00 $27.5K 9.5K 1.1K LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $100.00 $34.0K 1.1K 1.0K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $210.00 $27.3K 15.6K 948

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $181.0K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 188883 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 292224 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PANW PANW, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on August 8, 2025. Parties traded 202 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.3K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8085 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TER TER, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.6 million, with a price of $649.0 per contract. There were 9987 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6045 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $214.0 per contract. There were 5196 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.2K, with a price of $1445.0 per contract. There were 1066 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2847 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI SMCI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $61.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.3K, with a price of $443.0 per contract. There were 2358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1979 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLR FSLR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on August 22, 2025. This event was a transfer of 76 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 65 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 170 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 44 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 9556 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LRCX LRCX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 131 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 1127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1091 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $910.0 per contract. There were 15681 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 948 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

