This Is What Whales Are Betting On Taiwan Semiconductor

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Taiwan Semiconductor TSM, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TSM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 58 extraordinary options activities for Taiwan Semiconductor. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 22 are puts, totaling $2,078,263, and 36 are calls, amounting to $2,240,476.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $115.0 to $310.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Taiwan Semiconductor options trades today is 2134.26 with a total volume of 15,252.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Taiwan Semiconductor's big money trades within a strike price range of $115.0 to $310.0 over the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $45.45 $44.25 $44.5 $260.00 $667.5K 15 150 TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $39.5 $39.0 $39.2 $250.00 $588.0K 677 150 TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $37.4 $36.9 $37.04 $210.00 $370.4K 3.3K 100 TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $66.6 $65.4 $65.6 $180.00 $131.2K 923 20 TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $24.35 $24.25 $24.25 $220.00 $99.4K 4.8K 111

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with mid-60s market share in 2024. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public in Taiwan in 1994 and as an ADR in the US in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 83,000 people.

In light of the recent options history for Taiwan Semiconductor, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Taiwan Semiconductor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,449,317, the price of TSM is up 0.67% at $242.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

Expert Opinions on Taiwan Semiconductor

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $268.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Taiwan Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $265. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $270. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Taiwan Semiconductor with a target price of $270.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.