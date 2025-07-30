Decoding MongoDB's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on MongoDB MDB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MDB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for MongoDB.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $466,400, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $507,927.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $260.0 for MongoDB over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MongoDB's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MongoDB's significant trades, within a strike price range of $200.0 to $260.0, over the past month.

MongoDB Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $22.4 $21.15 $21.2 $240.00 $466.4K 496 0 MDB CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $53.85 $51.5 $51.5 $200.00 $154.5K 116 30 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $29.0 $27.65 $29.0 $240.00 $87.0K 443 30 MDB CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $41.8 $39.75 $40.2 $210.00 $80.4K 1.2K 22 MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $2.56 $2.35 $2.56 $247.50 $48.9K 1.7K 194

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a vendor of a document-oriented database that accelerates development processes of new applications. Enterprise customers can choose between the fully managed offering, MongoDB Atlas, or the self-managed version, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced. MongoDB is a popular tool among developers, and its free Community Server has recorded over 500 million downloads since 2009.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MongoDB, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of MongoDB

Trading volume stands at 413,153, with MDB's price up by 0.08%, positioned at $241.08.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 29 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About MongoDB

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $269.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Stephens & Co. lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $247. * An analyst from BMO Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $280. * An analyst from Wolfe Research has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $280.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for MongoDB, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.