What the Options Market Tells Us About Coinbase Global

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Coinbase Global. Our analysis of options history for Coinbase Global COIN revealed 64 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 32% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 23 were puts, with a value of $1,632,056, and 41 were calls, valued at $2,548,439.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $250.0 to $680.0 for Coinbase Global over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coinbase Global's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coinbase Global's whale activity within a strike price range from $250.0 to $680.0 in the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $13.3 $13.3 $13.3 $385.00 $266.0K 833 2.0K COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $39.55 $39.0 $39.0 $390.00 $234.2K 412 167 COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $30.1 $29.5 $29.59 $360.00 $177.3K 314 162 COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $33.9 $33.1 $33.36 $330.00 $160.1K 524 73 COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $7.2 $7.15 $7.2 $400.00 $134.6K 4.1K 4.2K

About Coinbase Global

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Coinbase Global, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Coinbase Global

With a trading volume of 4,233,872, the price of COIN is up by 3.06%, reaching $382.8.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Coinbase Global

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $399.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Coinbase Global, maintaining a target price of $505. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $417. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $405. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Argus Research lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $400. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Coinbase Global, targeting a price of $268.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Coinbase Global options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.