A Closer Look at Exxon Mobil's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Exxon Mobil. Our analysis of options history for Exxon Mobil XOM revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 56% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $123,060, and 13 were calls, valued at $2,192,597.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $135.0 for Exxon Mobil over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Exxon Mobil stands at 3251.42, with a total volume reaching 9,136.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Exxon Mobil, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $135.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.55 $3.4 $3.45 $115.00 $1.3M 5.9K 4.1K XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.49 $1.43 $1.45 $125.00 $253.7K 6.5K 1.7K XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/01/25 $1.72 $1.7 $1.72 $112.00 $91.1K 4.9K 962 XOM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/15/26 $4.1 $3.85 $4.09 $125.00 $86.0K 0 422 XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.8 $5.7 $5.8 $115.00 $58.0K 7.3K 150

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners, with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day, and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Exxon Mobil, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Exxon Mobil

Trading volume stands at 9,407,775, with XOM's price up by 1.05%, positioned at $112.61.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 3 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Exxon Mobil

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $130.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $134. * An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Outperform rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $125. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $131.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Exxon Mobil options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.