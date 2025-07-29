Smart Money Is Betting Big In TEM Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Tempus AI TEM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TEM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Tempus AI.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $210,365, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $831,833.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $100.0 for Tempus AI over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Tempus AI stands at 2041.93, with a total volume reaching 2,966.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Tempus AI, situated within the strike price corridor from $35.0 to $100.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Tempus AI Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $16.7 $16.4 $16.7 $60.00 $167.0K 78 129 TEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $19.5 $19.3 $19.3 $45.00 $90.7K 3.7K 50 TEM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.1 $7.0 $7.06 $50.00 $70.1K 2.8K 135 TEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.2 $12.0 $12.13 $60.00 $60.6K 5.7K 195 TEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.8 $1.7 $1.7 $68.00 $59.5K 90 367

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Tempus AI, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Tempus AI

With a trading volume of 7,459,075, the price of TEM is down by -4.37%, reaching $59.29.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 10 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Tempus AI

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $75.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Guggenheim continues to hold a Buy rating for Tempus AI, targeting a price of $75.

Keep up with the latest options trades for Tempus AI with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.