American Airlines Group Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on American Airlines Group. Our analysis of options history for American Airlines Group AAL revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $64,358, and 8 were calls, valued at $3,031,073.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.0 to $12.0 for American Airlines Group during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in American Airlines Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to American Airlines Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $7.0 to $12.0 over the preceding 30 days.

American Airlines Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.9 $4.8 $4.85 $7.00 $1.2M 5.1K 2.5K AAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.8 $4.7 $4.73 $7.00 $765.3K 5.1K 5.0K AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $0.78 $0.77 $0.77 $12.00 $547.7K 2.8K 19 AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.9 $4.8 $4.85 $7.00 $237.2K 5.1K 3.0K AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $1.98 $1.91 $1.91 $11.00 $95.5K 830 500

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding American Airlines Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

American Airlines Group's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 46,356,604, with AAL's price up by 0.26%, positioned at $11.61.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 86 days.

What The Experts Say On American Airlines Group

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $12.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on American Airlines Group with a target price of $12. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on American Airlines Group, which currently sits at a price target of $12. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on American Airlines Group, maintaining a target price of $12.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for American Airlines Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.