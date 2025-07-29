10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/01/25 $230.00 $45.9K 1.6K 7.1K ENVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $14.00 $36.9K 239 3.2K VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/01/25 $152.50 $32.0K 882 1.6K RUN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.00 $27.0K 7.6K 500 UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $110.00 $47.3K 1.4K 350 GEO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $26.00 $25.4K 6.1K 302 RXO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $17.50 $35.4K 1.6K 236 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $92.50 $29.5K 1.4K 180 NXT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $65.00 $52.5K 749 123 GNRC CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $170.00 $37.7K 196 112

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For BA BA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 1646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENVX ENVX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 394 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3265 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRT VRT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 882 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1668 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RUN RUN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 535 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 7692 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPS UPS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 535 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 91 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.3K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 1422 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GEO GEO, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 6174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 302 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RXO RXO, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 236 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 1621 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 236 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER UBER, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 115 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $92.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 1494 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 180 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NXT NXT, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 749 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GNRC GNRC, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $377.0 per contract. There were 196 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

