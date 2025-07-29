Smart Money Is Betting Big In ADBE Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe ADBE we detected 23 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 65% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 26% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $316,630 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,977,903.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $240.0 and $530.0 for Adobe, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Adobe's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Adobe's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $240.0 to $530.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Adobe Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $12.0 $11.7 $12.0 $400.00 $840.0K 7.2K 809 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.15 $14.85 $15.15 $390.00 $274.2K 2.1K 192 ADBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $60.65 $60.15 $60.65 $330.00 $121.2K 2 1 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $38.2 $36.8 $37.28 $375.00 $111.8K 217 0 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $34.7 $34.35 $34.45 $360.00 $103.3K 234 32

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Present Market Standing of Adobe

With a volume of 1,850,361, the price of ADBE is up 1.69% at $375.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Expert Opinions on Adobe

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $280.0.

An analyst from Redburn Atlantic has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $280.

