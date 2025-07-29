Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Thermo Fisher Scientific

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TMO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Thermo Fisher Scientific. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $146,400, and 10 are calls, amounting to $685,384.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $510.0 for Thermo Fisher Scientific over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Thermo Fisher Scientific stands at 281.11, with a total volume reaching 434.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Thermo Fisher Scientific, situated within the strike price corridor from $200.0 to $510.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $75.9 $73.1 $75.0 $430.00 $187.4K 107 25 TMO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $13.1 $13.1 $13.1 $500.00 $150.6K 868 115 TMO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.6 $15.0 $15.7 $500.00 $94.2K 868 131 TMO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $43.0 $40.3 $43.0 $480.00 $68.8K 12 18 TMO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $153.5 $147.8 $150.21 $360.00 $60.0K 11 6

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments as of year end-2024 (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (17% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (11%); life science solutions (23%); and lab products and services, which includes CRO services (the remainder).

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,084,040, the price of TMO is down by -0.32%, reaching $483.42.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 85 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Thermo Fisher Scientific

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $522.6.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from UBS downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $460. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific, which currently sits at a price target of $500. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific, which currently sits at a price target of $565. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific with a target price of $553. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Raymond James downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $535.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.